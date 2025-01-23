The Security Cabinet will discuss whether the IDF will complete the withdrawal from Lebanese territory by Sunday or whether forces will remain in the south of the country.

A senior Israeli official stated: "We estimate that Israel will not withdraw from all of southern Lebanon. In any case, if we do remain, it will be coordinated with the Trump administration.

At the same time, Hezbollah is increasing pressure on the states that are supervising the ceasefire.

The terror organization wrote in a statement: "Any overstay after the 60-day deadline will be seen as a flagrant violation of the agreement, a further violation of Lebanese sovereignty, and an entry by the occupation into a new period that requires the Lebanese state to act through all means enshrined in international law to return the territory and remove it from the occupation's talons."

The Security Cabinet meeting will be attended by its new members Haim Katz and Gila Gamliel. According to the law, Katz will serve as a permanent cabinet member since he holds the National Security portfolio. Gamliel, who was an observer, is now a member.

The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated al-Akhbar newspaper reported earlier in the day that the IDF notified the ceasefire agreement implementation oversight committee that the military needs to stay in the eastern part of southern Lebanon for "more time." The report also stated that the IDF also stated that it would withdraw from the central and western areas in the coming days.

According to the report, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with the Americans and French to urge Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon by the end of the deadline, which is Sunday.