A group of about 15 Arab rioters on Thursday attacked Jewish shepherds near the town of Mitzpe Yair in the Mount Hebron area.

The Arabs arrived with clubs and rocks and began attacking the Jewish shepherds and their flock. One of the goats was injured in the attack.

Israeli security forces and police quickly arrived at the scene.

Eliram Azulay, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, responded: "I call on the security and enforcement forces to eliminate this dangerous phenomenon from its roots. Distance the anarchists and stop the rioters. The youths who walk around the areas of our towns are in danger every day! You can see the imminent danger from the footage."

On Wednesday, two Jewish youths were injured by Arabs as they shepherded their flocks near the town of Susya. During the attack, a group of about 15 Arabs attacked the Jews with rocks and clubs. Together with the Arab rioters was a group of extreme leftist activists.

One of the youths, a 15-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries to his head and was evacuated to the hospital. A second victim suffered light injuries.