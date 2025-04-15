An article about a new book on "Palestinian history and culture," published in The Guardian, embarrassingly used a picture of an ancient synagogue from the Second Temple period to depict a Palestinian village.

In the book, written by Raja Shehadeh, he talks, among other things, about the village of Birim, which was inhabited by about 700 Maronite Christians and destroyed by the Israeli army in 1953.

The photo attached to the article states that these are "the remains of the village of Birim, a Palestinian village in the Galilee," but surprisingly actually shows an ancient synagogue that was built during the Second Temple period in the area of Bar'am.

Another location presented in the book is Giv’on, an ancient city in Canaan, that later became a Hebrew city where King Saul also lived.

Archaeological excavations on the site have unearthed wine cellars with Hebrew inscriptions on the jars, dating from the seventh and eighth centuries BCE.