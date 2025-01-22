Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder of Israel365, spoke with Rabbi Pesach Wolicki on the Arutz Sheva and Israel365 special coverage of the beginning of the second Trump Administration this week.

Rabbi Weisz said that he found the inauguration of US President Donald Trump exciting "as someone who was early to jump on the Trump train."

"It was this fulfillment of a dream," he said. "We needed a reset in the relationship between Israel and America, and America was going in the wrong direction." He added that while the ceasefire is "maybe not a deal, but still, we're so happy that the hostages are home thanks to him."

"We have a lot to learn from his approach," Rabbi Weisz said of President Trump, "and we have a lot to learn when it comes to extending our sovereignty and our territory. At Israel365, we've been doing that through raising awareness of the importance of Judea and Samaria, extending Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, but also, of course, extending our sovereignty to the very heart of that, which is the Temple Mount."

"That's the thing about the Trump Administration: They're not afraid to say it," he said. "Mike Huckabee is coming in [as US Ambassador to Israel], and he says the things that Jews all feel but are afraid to say. He talks about how there's no such thing as a Palestinian State, there's no such thing as a Palestinian. They're not a real people, they're not a real nation. We think it, but we are afraid to say it."

According to him, "It's not only the Trump Administration and Republicans who are recognizing that we need a reset. A lot of members of the Jewish community, a lot of Jews, are saying that also: 'We need a reset and we need a change in the way that the community thinks about certain issues,' these holy grail issues like the two state solution that all of the Jewish major institutions, the legacy establishment organizations .. all were in favor [of] for the last 30 years."

"There are a lot of Jews, millions fo Jews in America who are waking up and saying, 'Enough is enough,'" he added. "We don't want the next October 7th, God forbid, erupting in Judea and Samaria, our biblical heartland, or in east Jerusalem. We're just sitting on this very dangerous situation, and a lot of American Jews are starting to understand that the establishment and the leadership that got us into this situation need to go."

"We need a new generation of Americans to grow up more like Mike Huckabee than like Bernie Sanders, Rabbi Weisz concluded.