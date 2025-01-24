Newsweek editor Josh Hammer spoke on the Arutz Sheva and Israel365 special coverage of the beginning of Trump's term to review President Trump's first acts in office.

''It was a wonderful day for the United States. A strong and indispensable America that knows what it stands for when it comes to our broader Western inheritance is the key cog in the ultimate launching pad to fight back against all the various forces that seek to destroy us. It was going back to the old Monroe Doctrine, named after President James Monroe, which says that we have to be as strong as possible in our own hemisphere.''

He discussed the heaps of executive orders photographed on the Resolute Desk. ''There were 200 within the first 24 hours. William Scharf, a good buddy of mine, was actually the one standing by President Trump delivering him the documents - another proud Jew and a strong defender of the Jewish people was front and center with all these executive order signings.''

He commented on one notable part of Trump's policy. ''The immigration issue stands out to me - ending catch and release policies, banning birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens, this has been a conservative wish nearly 50 years and and Donald Trump did it on day one.''

Hammer also spoke about Israel and Civilization, his new book, to be published on March 18th. ''Western civilization begins at Mount Sinai. There are chapters on realist foreign policy and how Israel is a valuable asset that must be protected for an America-first mindset. I argue in the book that we need a biblically fortified Jewish-Christian alliance that is proud of its biblical legacy and knows exactly what it stands for, because only that bold and fortified alliance between Jews and Christians will be capable of warning off our three hegemonic threats that seek to destroy us - wokeism, Islamism, and global neoliberalism like in Davos, the European Union, and the United Nations.''