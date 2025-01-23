Elie Pierpz, the Director of International Relations at the Israel Defense and Security Forum, joined Arutz Sheva and Israel365's special coverage of the beginning of the second Trump Administration to discuss his expectations from the new administration's Middle East policy.

Pierpz stated that "managing expectations" for the new administration's policy on Israel "is key" and that the first step "begins with resetting Israel's relationship with the US from one where Israel is asking for things [and] asking for permission for things, and the US responds by demanding things of Israel. If you establish the relationship that way, you can't expect anything else."

"Israel, instead, needs to have a relationship with the US where the US views Israel as an actual ally, where we treat each other as allies, where the US sees a strong Israel as a tremendous asset, not the Obama-Biden approach of creating daylight with Israel, which was extremely damaging for Israel, frankly for the US, and for the entire region," he said.

"We need to make America a great ally again," Pieroz said. "Because in the past administration, America was not a great ally."

He added, "America should see a strong, independent Israel as an asset for the US. Therefore, it should see that it is in their interests to make sure that Israel is independent militarily and has the ability to manufacture its own weapons, not just because of a rogue US administration." He warned that European governments might also halt arms sales to Israel after the Biden Administration set the precedent by holding up arms shipments in 2024.

"The best thing that could happen is if this administration would work with Israel to establish that kind of independence. It shouldn't be seen as any way that is harmful to the US. Frankly, it is the best investment that the US could have is to have a strong military base, essentially, in the Middle East, which doesn't cost a single US boot on the ground. It doesn't really cost any US money. It just allows Israel to be independent and be a force for good in the Middle East, a very critical area of the world where the US doesn't want to spend much time. If it can allow Israel to be that investment, that would be extremely beneficial," he said.

Pierpz noted that "when it comes to fighting antisemitism, there are folks within the Trump orbit that can be seen as somewhat problematic." However, "I think this administration will confront it. Why? Because the administration is strongly supported by not just Jews, not just many religious Jews who voted for Trump, but also many, many Evangelical Christians. And I think the Evangelical Christians who supported President Trump see the rise of antisemitism, the coddling of antisemitism, as a major problem. It was seen as a problem of the left in the last administration, and I don't think friends of the current administration will allow it to pop up. It's something that we need to keep an eye on, and I have full faith that this administration will make sure that it doesn't rear its ugly head."

Addressing the ceasefire with Hamas, he said that "the key" will be whether the Trump Administration supports Israel when it responds to Hamas violations of the ceasefire or if it will put pressure on Israel instead. "I'm excited to see [if] the administration will do the right thing and will not be putting pressure on Israel. Instead it will be putting pressure on Israel's adversaries."