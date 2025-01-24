Frank Gaffney, founder of the Center for Security Policy joined Arutz Sheva - National News and Israel365's special coverage of the beginning of the Trump administration. Frank is a veteran of the American defense and security policy world, having served as acting assistant Secretary of Defense way back in the Reagan Administration.

"I'm very hopeful that what we are seeing is not only a repudiation of the policies that the Biden-Harris Administration embraced and imposed upon us, and a change in the course of American national security policy,'' he began. ''I call it World War Xi, because I believe that the Chinese Communist party leader Xi Jinping has been a driving force behind much of it, including what has happened since October 7th, 2023."

He elaborated on some other links in the chain to China. "The challenge that the president of the United States now faces emanates not just from China, but from Sharia supremacists like Iran and Turkey."

He says there is one issue the new administration must avoid. "I think we got off on the wrong foot on one issue, the idea of imposing on Israel. That was a terrible arrangement, but I think we may have a shot at getting it right.''

He denounced Qatar's involvement in world affairs. ''The Qataris are evil incarnate.They are the driving force behind Jihadism worldwide, and really there's not a place on the planet where you don't see the hand of the Qataris in their various forms of largess. The Qataris are accustomed to never being held accountable, which is a terrible mistake. They are batting for the other team in a very insidious way - putting money into our own country, into our universities, into our politicians and business people, and arguably never more so than in the form of this ceasefire.''

He concluded by reviewing his new initiative - the Victory Coalition. ''It has a specific mission to counter Sharia supremacism. We're interested in working with people who are facing that threat in the United States, in Israel, in Europe and Latin America and various parts of Asia. they are collaborating now with the Chinese Communists and I would argue with the the globalists of Davos, all of whom have the same immediate objective which is to eliminate nations like Israel and the United States, which stand in the way of their respective aspirations for global hegemony.''