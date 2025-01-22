On Tuesday, the IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces began a counterterrorism operation in Jenin.

Over the past day, the Israeli security forces have hit over 10 terrorists. Additionally, aerial strikes on terror infrastructure sites were conducted and numerous explosives planted on the routes by the terrorists were dismantled.

The Israeli security forces are continuing the operation, the IDF stressed.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday morning said, "Operation Wall of Iron in the Jenin 'refugee camp' will bring about a change in the IDF's security perspective in Judea and Samaria."

He explained that the operation is "a powerful action to eliminate terrorists and terror infrastructure in the camp - without terror returning to the camp at the conclusion of the operation - which is the first lesson we learned from the method of repeated raids in Gaza."

"We will not allow the arms of the Iranian octopus and radical Sunni Islam to endanger the lives of the settlers and to create an eastern terror front against the State of Israel. We will powerfully attack the arms of the octopus until they are cut off," he promised.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that a large force of IDF soldiers, including special operations, ISA, and Border Police personnel would operate in the coming days in the Jenin area. The operation will continue for as long as is needed.

"The operation has clear objectives: continue to maintain the IDF's freedom of operation in all of Judea and Samaria and to destroy and neutralize terrorist infrastructure and 'ticking time bombs,'" the IDF stated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the operation was instructed by the Security Cabinet. "This is another step to reach the goal that we set - strengthening the security in Judea and Samaria. We working systematically and with determination against the Iranian axis in every place it sends its tendrils - Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Judea and Samaria - and there's more to come."