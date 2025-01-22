Armored Corps officer Captain A., who was injured during the war in Gaza and lost his hand, on Tuesday evening acted to neutralize the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv.

The attack left five people injured, one seriously, two moderately, and two lightly. Among them was Captain A., who suffered light injuries and was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital.

"I fought in Gaza about a year ago, and I was injured and lost my right hand," he recounted. "Today I am enrolled in college for tactical command, in a course to be a company commander."

In a video filmed Tuesday night and published Wednesday morning, he added, "Tonight I went out with my friends from the course to Nahalat Binyamin, and while we were out the terrorist arrived and tried to stab one of us."

"The moment I noticed the event, I tried to hit the terrorist, and we pursued him. I was injured and am right now at Ichilov being treated, with a light injury to my hand, and I hope to return to the company commanders course tomorrow and continue as usual."