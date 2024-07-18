Hamas terrorists on Wednesday fired an RPG missile at IDF troops who were stationed along the humanitarian route, while humanitarian aid trucks were driving along the route.

IDF troops in the area operated to thwart the terrorists.

As a result of the attack, an IDF soldier was moderately injured.

Following the attack, the humanitarian route was temporarily closed. A few hours later, coordination and distribution of aid on the humanitarian route resumed.

"The IDF, via COGAT, will continue to operate in accordance with international law in order to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip," the IDF stressed.