Israel Post has issued an official stamp commemorating the 50th anniversary of the YAMAM, Israel's national counterterrorism unit.

David Leron, CEO of Israel Post, presented the official stamp issued by the Philatelic Service to the YAMAM's commander in a cerem ny at the unit's base. The stamp celebrates 50 years since the unit's establishment. It is dedicated to YAMAM's unique contributions to the war and is part of a series of stamps on the heroes of the Swords of Iron War.

Throughout the years, YAMAM has participated in several specialized counter-terrorism operations, significantly contributing to Israel's security. The unit is considered one of the top five such units in its field globally and serves as a model for similar units worldwide.

On Simchat Torah morning, October 7, 2023, YAMAM officers were deployed to the Gaza region to halt the Hamas invasio and protect Israeli cities. The YAMAM played a crucial role in repelling the enemy but paid a heavy price: 9 were killed in action and over 40 were wounded. During the war, the YAMAM, in collaboration with the ISA, conducted two complex operations to rescue hostages from Gaza.

In 'Operation Arnon', Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv were rescued. During the operation, the late Captain Arnon Zamora was killed in action during his role as part of the first breaching team.

The new stamp, designed by David Ben-Hodor, is available for purchase on the Israel Post website.