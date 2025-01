Sergeant First Class (Res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda, aged 31 from Nitzan, fell during operational activity in the Menashe Regional Brigade, the IDF reported.

Ben Yehuda served in the 8211th Battalion of the Efraim Brigade.

During the incident in which Sergeant First Class (Res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda fell, a reserve officer in the 8211th Battalion of the Efraim Brigade, was severely injured.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.