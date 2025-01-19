Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with the mother of Sergeant Oron Shaul, whose body was recovered more than 10 years after he was killed in action in the Gaza Strip.

"This morning, I called Zehava Shaul, the mother of Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, who fell in battle during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and whose body was returned to Israel this morning. I send strength to her and her family, on behalf of the entire nation, upon hearing the news of the return of his body after more than a decade. I told her that an entire nation held its breath this morning," President Herzog stated.

He added, "This is a moment of solace, of resolving uncertainty and agonizing sorrow. I grieve that Herzl—Oron’s late father—is not with us at this moment. With the images of Oron Shaul, and Hadar Goldin, before my eyes, I also spoke with Simcha, Hadar’s father, and committed to him that we will do everything in our power to bring him home as soon as possible."

"I extend my gratitude to the Shin Bet and the IDF for their courage, determination, and sense of mission. We will continue to act and do everything necessary to bring back all our hostages and hostages from the clutches of Hamas murderers. Let us all pray for good news today," the President concluded.