With the retreat of IDF forces from various areas in northern Gaza and Rafah, residents of the area are returning home to find destruction where their homes once stood.

The IDF has withdrawn its forces from both areas over the past few days, preparing for the impending ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group to go into effect.

Footage of the areas, however, shows Hamas police officers operating in the areas, supervising the Gazan masses returning home and demonstrating that the terror group still holds control of Gaza.

Parallel to this, five Gazans were reported killed and around 20 injured following an Israeli strike on northeastern Gaza.

The ceasefire deal was scheduled to take effect at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, but did not, since Hamas failed to provide Israel with a list of the three female hostages set to be freed later on Sunday.

An IDF spokesperson reported that the IDF is continuing to attack targets in northern and central Gaza.

"The IDF continues to be ready for defense and offense, and will not allow harm to Israel's security," the statement read.