National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to deliver a "significant statement" on Thursday regarding the hostage deal.

Those close to the minister claimed that he intends to resign from the goverment amid the goverments approval of the deal. Natan Eshel, who is close to Prime Minister Netanyahu, claimed that Ben-Gvir will resign.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Religious Zionist Party chairman Minister Bezalele Smotrich.

The two will discuss Smotrich's demand to renew the war after the deal is completed, as well as to significantly change the way it is being handled, including stopping humanitarian aid.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amihai Chikli announced on Thursday that he will also resign from the government if Israel will have to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border as part of the deal.