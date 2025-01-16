The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday afternoon that the troops of the 11th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, have operated to clear terror infrastructure in Lebanon. As part of the mission to eliminate threats, the troops conducted targeted raids and reconnaissance operations against terror infrastructure in urban areas and thicketed terrain used by Hezbollah, while acting in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

During the operational activities, the brigade dismantled terror infrastructure above and below ground, and located numerous weapons depots in structures near a central UN post in the area. All of these assets were dismantled without damage to the UN post.

Additionally, the troops located and dismantled a loaded launcher aimed at Israeli territory, and neutralized other threats in the area.

The brigade's troops continue operational activity in areas near the border fence and in other areas.