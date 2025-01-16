The Lufthansa Group on Thursday announced that it would resume flights to Israel on February 1.

The Lufthansa Group includes five airlines: Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Brussels, and Eurowings.

In its announcement, Lufthansa announced that it would gradually resume flights, with one Lufthansa flight daily to Frankfurt and Munich, a daily Austrian Airlines flight to Vienna, and a daily Swiss Air flight to Zurich.

There will also be two weekly Eurowings flights to Dusseldorf and three weekly Brussels Airlines flights to Belgium.

Lufthansa's announcement follows WizzAir's announcement that it will expand its flight offerings to and from Israel.