Lufthansa and Air France on Tuesday evening announced the cancellation of flights to Ben Gurion Airport for Wednesday in the wake of the recent security escalation.

Lufthansa also suspended flights to Tehran.

"Due to the recent change in the security situation, the Lufthansa Group airlines have decided to suspend all connections to and from Tel Aviv (TLV) and Tehran (IKA) with immediate effect," it said in a statement.

"This applies up to and including September 19. During this period, the Israeli and Iranian airspace will also be bypassed by all Lufthansa Group Airlines."

Lufthansa added that it was closely monitoring the situation and "will assess it further in the coming days".

The Lufthansa group also includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

In late July, the group announced that it would suspend flights to Israel amid concerns of a security deterioration and, from time to time, conducted security assessments.

Those flights were restored last week.

Lufthansa operates regular flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Munich and Frankfurt.

Since the start of the war on October 7 of last year, flight routes to and from Israel of many airlines have been intermittently canceled or reinstated based on the situation.

Most foreign airlines suspended their operations in Israel in the wake of the war, but the airlines began to gradually resume flights in recent months.