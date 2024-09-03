The Lufthansa Group, which also includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, announced on Monday evening that it will resume flights to Israel starting next Thursday.

In late July, the group announced that it would suspend flights to Israel amid concerns of a security deterioration and, from time to time, conducted security assessments.

Lufthansa operates regular flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Munich and Frankfurt.

While Lufthansa has announced the resumption of flights to Israel, dozens of international airlines have not yet announced a similar move.

Among the most prominent of the companies that have not yet resumed flights is United, which has not yet updated when it will fly to Israel again.