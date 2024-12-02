German airline group Lufthansa on Monday announced that it would extend the suspension of flights to Israel through the end of January.

In a statement, Lufthansa announced, "All airlines of the Lufthansa Group will extend the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv up to and including 31 January 2025."

The Lufthansa group includes the SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings airlines.

Passengers whose flights were canceled may cancel their tickets at no cost, or reschedule their flights.

Previously, the company had suspended flights for all airlines through December 15, and for Lufthansa through December 31.

The company's flights to Tehran have also been suspended through the end of January, and its flights to Beirut are suspended through February.

