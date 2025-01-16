US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, said on Wednesday that the incoming administration plans to end the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

During his confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio was asked whether the new administration would overturn the sanctions.

“Yes,” Rubio replied, adding, “Without speaking out of turn, I’m confident in saying that President Trump’s administration will continue to be perhaps the most pro-Israel administration in American history.”

Rubio did not specify when the sanctions might be lifted.

His comments came a day after President Joe Biden extended the order declaring a state of emergency in Judea and Samaria by another year, allowing for sanctions to be imposed on residents of the area.

Rubio, in his confirmation hearing, also expressed his belief that the US should revoke visas for any “supporter of Hamas,” calling it a matter of “common sense.”

“If you apply for a visa to come into the United States and in the process of being looked at, it comes to light you’re a supporter of Hamas, we wouldn’t let you in,” he stated. “Now that you got the visa and [are] inside the US and we realize you’re a supporter, we should remove your visa. If you could not come in because you’re a supporter of Hamas, you should not be able to stay. That’s how I view it.”

He emphasized his intent to be “very forceful” on the issue.

Rubio’s hearing coincided with the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, which broke during his questioning.

Rubio expressed optimism about the deal, though he said he did not have detailed information about it. He commended both the Biden administration and the Trump transition team for collaborating “side by side” to finalize the agreement.