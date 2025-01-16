Mike Waltz , US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, spoke to Fox News’ Bret Baier on Wednesday about the ceasefire and hostage release deal which was agreed to by Israel and Hamas, and said the deal was announced thanks to the “Trump effect.”

“We will see hostages walking out and hugging their families as President Trump is being sworn in,” Waltz said, calling this a “Reagan moment.”

He was asked by Baier about concerns in Israel that the ceasefire deal would allow Hamas to regain strength.

“We’ve made it very clear to the Israelis…if they need to go back in, we’re with them if Hamas doesn’t live up to the terms of this agreement,” Waltz clarified.

“Hamas is not going to continue as a military entity, and it’s certainly not going to govern Gaza,” he stated.

Trump commented on the hostage release deal in a post on his Truth Social platform earlier on Wednesday, writing, "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

He later wrote, "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!" Trump said.