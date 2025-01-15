Mohammed Sinwar, leader of the Hamas terror group in Gaza and brother of archterrorist Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 massacre, has granted a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal approval, "in principle," the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, Sinwar's approval follows a full day of silence on the part of Hamas, and comes hours after the terror group announced that the deal was in its final stages.

Israeli officials told Channel 12 News that there has been significant progress on the deal, adding, "There is a breakthrough, we're working on tying up the last loose ends before a final agreement."

During the talks, Hamas accepted, according to the WSJ report, verbal guarantees from the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, that Israel will continue the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire following the end of the first stage of the deal.

Parallel to this, a Palestinian Arab source told Kan News that a breakthrough had occurred in negotiations, and an agreement is expected to be announced on Thursday.

The source added that a defining meeting had concluded during the early morning hours, during which Hamas leadership agreed on all points and all of the disagreements were resolved, including most - but not all - of the details on the maps for Israel's withdrawal from Gaza.

The source added that an agreement may begin to be implemented within 24-48 hours of it being announced.