South Korea’s impeached President, Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested by local authorities on Wednesday (local time), according to South Korea’s official news agency Yonhap.

A series of black SUVs, some equipped with sirens, were seen leaving the presidential compound with police escorts hours after hundreds of investigators from South Korea’s anti-corruption agency and police officers arrived at his presidential compound to apprehend him, reported The Associated Press.

Before the arrest, a lawyer on Yoon’s legal team said the president agreed to be investigated at the anti-corruption agency and was also preparing a public statement, according to AP.

The lawyer stated that Yoon was willing to travel to the agency in the nearby city of Gwacheon once its investigators and police officers retreat from his residence and security details are in place.

In late December, a court in South Korea issued an arrest warrant for Yoon following his controversial martial law decree earlier in the month, which was abruptly declared and short-lived.

Yoon's presidential powers have been suspended since December 14, when the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach him.