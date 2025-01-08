South Korea's presidential guard is bolstering defenses around the official residence of suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol, aiming to prevent his arrest. Last weekend, authorities failed to detain Yoon after he missed a scheduled investigation, thwarted by the guard's intervention.

Earlier this week, a court issued another arrest warrant for Yoon following the expiry of the previous one, prompting authorities to prepare for a forceful entry.

In response, it has been reported in South Korea that the presidential guard has deployed barbed wire and blocked roads with buses around the presidential residence, turning it into a fortress. Hundreds of additional guards have been deployed to secure the residence.

Protests both in support of and against the ousted president are taking place outside the residence, each gathering thousands of people.

Yoon was ousted by parliament after attempting to impose martial law, equating to a military coup.

The suspended president awaits a Constitutional Court decision on whether to remove him permanently as authorities continue to investigate his coup attempt. Despite being summoned three times, Yoon has not appeared for questioning.

Following this, the authorities secured an arrest warrant, but Yoon remains within the presidential compound, protected by the guard.