South Korea's anti-corruption agency announced Tuesday that the Seoul Western District Court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, reported The Associated Press.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials confirmed in a statement that the warrant pertains to Yoon’s controversial martial law decree earlier this month, which was abruptly declared and short-lived. The agency is investigating whether the decree constitutes an act of rebellion.

Yoon's presidential powers have been suspended since December 14, when the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach him. The Constitutional Court is now deliberating whether to remove Yoon from office permanently or reinstate him, according to AP.

Despite multiple summons by investigative authorities, Yoon has refused to appear for questioning or allow searches of his office.

While Yoon is shielded by presidential immunity from most criminal charges, this protection does not apply to allegations of rebellion or treason.