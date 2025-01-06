South Korea’s anti-corruption agency has requested police assistance in detaining impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after an unsuccessful attempt by its investigators to bring him into custody, The Associated Press reports.

The effort ended in a prolonged standoff with the presidential security service last week.

On Monday, the agency and police confirmed their discussions regarding the case, which came just hours before the expiration of a one-week detention warrant for Yoon.

According to police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is likely to pursue a new court warrant to extend the detention timeline.

The Seoul Western District Court initially issued the detention warrant on December 31, following Yoon’s repeated refusals to comply with investigators' requests to appear for questioning.

Yoon is under criminal investigation for insurrection related to his short-lived martial law declaration on December 3.

The anti-corruption agency, in collaboration with police and military investigators, is considering charges of rebellion against Yoon, according to AP.

Yoon caused a national uproar with his late-night December 3 announcement imposing martial law, claiming it was necessary to overcome political deadlock and eliminate "anti-state forces."

However, within hours, 190 lawmakers defied military and police cordons to vote against his order. Approximately six hours later, Yoon rescinded the decree.