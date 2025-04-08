Warning shots were fired by the South Korean military on Tuesday after ten North Korean soldiers crossed the border and entered South Korean territory.

After the warning shots were fired, the ten North Korean soldiers withdrew back to their territory.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of North Korean forces and taking necessary steps, in accordance with operational procedures," the South Korean military reported.

A similar incident occurred about a year ago, when dozens of North Korean soldiers entered the southern neighboring territory.

Such events could lead to a deterioration in relations between the two countries, which are already in a particularly tense situation.