Lebanon has elected the chief of it's army, Joseph Aoun, as it's new president. Aoun ran against Hezbollah candidate Suleiman Frangieh, who eventually withdrew to support Aoun.

He was eventually elected in a second round of polls when no candidate achieved the required majority in the first.

According to France 24, Aoun has a lengthy reputation of personal integrity and maintains good relations with all major parties in the Middle East.

Among his displays of leadership have been navigating the Lebanese army through his country's financial crises, including making tough decisions like cutting out meat from military meals and accepting international aid to continue paying salaries.

Among other recent challenges, he has so far successfully navigated the delicate ceasefire plan in which the Lebanese army will replace the IDF in Lebanon.