Moshe Har-Melekh, father of murdered terror victim Shuli Har-Melekh, has warned against releasing convicted terrorist as part of a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

Shuli Har-Melekh was killed nearly 22 years ago, while driving home to Homesh on Rosh Chodesh [the first day of the Hebrew month of] Elul, 5763 [2003]. He set out from his parents home in Kokhav Hashahar, northeast of Jerusalem, with his wife Limor (now MK Limor Son Har-Melekh -ed.). During the drive home, the family was ambushed by five terrorists who sprayed the vehicle with automatic gunfire. Shuli was killed instantly, Limor shot in the hand and their child, later named Sarah, was born later that day in an emergency Caesarian operation.

"When they wanted to release the terrorists who murdered Shuli, we went to protest outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem," Moshe recalled to Kan Moreshet. "They told us to let the matter alone. Shabak (ISA) chief Yoram Cohen told us that they needed to release the terrorists in the 'Shalit deal' and that they know how to handle them."

"When I was one of the most prominent opposers to the 'Shalit deal,' they asked me why. I told them that I know for certain that more Jews will be murdered because of this. I did not know, and I did not imagine, what happened with [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and October 7. People did not accept it."

He continued, "The terrorists were released. One of them a cell leader, had US citizenship. He managed to leave for Jordan and after a few years led a different cell, which murdered Malachi Rosenfeld, may G-d avenge his blood."

"We all know that terrorists are dead men and that we need to kill them. If those terrorists are freed, that means there is no doubt - there is certainty - that Jews will be murdered here.

Moshe emphasized that Israel must work to free the hostages held in Gaza - but must take all the risks into consideration.

"The hostages must be freed," he stressed. "I am not opposing the parents, just like I did not oppose, way back when, Gilad Shalit's parents. I completely understand their demand, but the State of Israel, as a State, must understand the price of this."