Singer and songwriter Yonatan Razel on Sunday performed the song, "Gam Ki Elech," composed by fallen IDF soldier and school principal Yossi Hershkowitz, together with Hershkowitz's family at an event organized by Colel Chabad in Manhattan.

Joining Razel on stage were Hershkowitz's wife and children. The performance moved the audience, which included high-profile businessmen and incoming US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Yossi was killed on Friday night, November 10, 2023, when Yossi and his force were attacked, killing 4 soldiers and fatally wounding another 6.

Golan Vach, member of the famous musical Vach family and commander of an Israeli rescue unit, told the Hershkovitz family about the song during the early period after Yossi's death.

He recounted that during the activity in the Gaza strip, "It was total darkness and suddenly someone was in the living room near us and I hear him humming."

"I called out, 'Yoss?' and he replied, 'Yes.' I asked him what he was humming and he said it was a song that he used to sing to himself. I asked him if he had written the tune and he said yes. I asked him when and he replied, 'When we started walking.'"

"Since then I have been humming it to myself. I asked him to sing it. This was a very special moment when we were sitting there. It was total darkness, and he was sitting next to me and singing me a song. He sang it once and I asked him to sing it again.

"He sang it again and I started humming along, and … that’s it."

Vach added, "I was sitting there by myself, amidst all this death. And what most upset me was that I couldn’t remember the song. At the funeral, I remembered it."

The family later recorded a moving performance of the song.