משפחת הרשקוביץ שרה את שירו של יוסי ז"ל לחן: יוסי הרשקוביץ ז"ל / עריכה: שושי טננבוים

The family members of Yossi Hershkovitz, who fell fighting in Gaza, recorded a moving performance of a song he composed while he was in Gaza.

Golan Vach, member of the famous musical Vach family and commander of an Israeli rescue unit, spoke to the Hershkovitz family when they were mourning Yossi.

Vach told them that during the activity in the Gaza strip, Hershkowitz taught him a new melody he composed.

"It was total darkness and suddenly someone was in the living room near us and I hear him humming," he recalled. "I called out, 'Yoss?' and he replied, 'Yes.' I asked him what he was humming and he said it was a song that he used to sing to himself. I asked him if he had written the tune and he said yes. I asked him when and he replied, 'When we started walking.'"

"Since then I have been humming it to myself. I asked him to sing it. This was a very special moment when we were sitting there. It was total darkness, and he was sitting next to me and singing me a song. He sang it once and I asked him to sing it again.

"He sang it again and I started humming along, and … that’s it."

Yossi was killed on Friday night, Parashat Chaye Sara, 26 Heshvan, November 10, when Yossi and his force were attacked, killing 4 soldiers and fatally wounding another 6.

Vach added, "I was sitting there by myself, amidst all this death. And what most upset me was that I couldn’t remember the song. At the funeral, I remembered it."