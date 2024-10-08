Yossi Hershkovitz, a beloved Jerusalem high school principal, composed a melody for the famous verse “Gam Ki Elech” while fighting in Gaza. He was killed in battle in northern Gaza on November 10, 2023.

Jewish school students from all over the world learned to sing his song on the occasion of a joint global ceremony to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

This special clip, produced by United in memory of Yossi, was screened on Monday as part of a memorial event with the participation of 80 schools from all over the world.