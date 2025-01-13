Qatari media on Monday morning reported that the Israeli delegation attending the talks for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal in Gaza has submitted a detailed military plan for every stage of the proposed deal.

According to the report, Israel has requested to create an expanded buffer zone along the Gaza border, one-and-a-half kilometers wide and under Israeli control. Prior to the October 7 massacre, the buffer zone was just 300 meters wide and did not have an intense military presence.

On Sunday night, Kan News reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his Religious Zionism party to support the deal. Netanyahu told Smotrich that "we cannot harm relations with the Trump administration" and explained that US President-elect Donald Trump supports the government's plan for Judea and Samaria.

Meanwhile, Israel hopes that there will be a breakthrough in negotiations in the coming days. Sources familiar with the talks in Doha have described the negotiations as "productive." The Israeli delegation is expected to remain in Qatar for continued negotiations.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed Mossad chief David Barnea to leave for Qatar with a delegation of senior officials, for the purpose of advancing negotiations on a deal.

On Sunday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan voiced cautious optimism about a deal.

"We are very, very close; and yet being close still means we are far because until you actually get across the finish line, we're not there," Sullivan told CNN.

"Can we get it done before the 20th? It is possible, but I certainly can't make any predictions," he added.