Over the past hours, the IDF conducted intelligence-based strikes on a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated early Monday morning.

Prior to the strike, the threat posed by the targets to the Israeli home front and IDF troops was presented to the monitoring mechanism of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and the threats were not addressed, it added.

Among the targets struck were a rocket launcher site, a military site, and routes along the Syria-Lebanon border used to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah.

"The IDF continues to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces in accordance with the ceasefire understandings."

Footage from Lebanon of the Israeli strikes:



On Saturday, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the US has committed to Israel withdrawing from Lebanon within the next two weeks.

According to the report, US envoy Amos Hochstein informed official sources in Lebanon that Washington promises a complete withdrawal of IDF forces in southern Lebanon before the end of the 60-day period outlined in the ceasefire deal .

The report also said that Hochstein is demanding that the Lebanese army reinforce its units and increase its alert level, as well as reposition its forces and fill in the vacuum.

Hochstein is also demanding that Lebanon ensure that Hezbollah hand all its weapons south of the Litani River over to the Lebanese army.