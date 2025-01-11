The IDF on Saturday night announced that four soldiers fell in battle in Gaza.

Sergeant Major (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, aged 37 from Bat Yam, served as a heavy truck driver in the 79th Battalion of the 14th 'Machatz' Brigade, and fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Bat Yam municipality mourned: "Alexander, who immigrated to Israel at age 4, has lived in Bat Yam ever since, the city added. Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, he has served nearly continually in the reserves."

"We send our deep condolences to his wife Irina, his children Daniel and Tom, and to the entire beloved family. May your memory be blessed, Alexander, hero of Israel."

Staff Sergeant Danila Diakov, aged 21, from Ma'ale Adumim; Sergeant Yahav Maayan, aged 19, from Modi'in; and Sergeant Eliav Astuker, aged 19, from Ashdod, served as soldiers in the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Maaleh Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach announced, "Dear residents, with great and heavy pain I announce the fall in battle in Gaza of a resident of the city, Nahal Brigade soldier and hero of Israel Staff Sergeant Danila Diakov, may G-d avenge his blood."

"Our hearts are with his dear family - parents Alexander and Natalia and sisters Alina and Maya, who today received the worst news of all. Information on the procession and funeral will be published separately."