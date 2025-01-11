Since the beginning of the war, the IDF and ISA have targeted terrorist strongholds in Judea and Samaria to eliminate terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructure.

To date, at least 165 armed terrorists who posed a threat to IDF forces have been eliminated in approximately 110 aerial strikes conducted in Judea and Samaria. These strikes are conducted with precision to avoid harming uninvolved civilians and in accordance with international law.

Terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria persistently takes place within civilian infrastructures, including mosques, hospitals, medical centers, and educational institutions.

During operational activities by Israeli security forces in Jenin (19.11.2024) and Tulkarm (25.12.2024), the IDF identified three different mosques that were being exploited for terrorist purposes.

The Jabriyat Mosque in Jenin:

During counterterrorism activity conducted in the area of Jenin on 19.11.2024, terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers from inside and near the mosque, using it for cover.

The following morning, soldiers returned to the mosque to search it and found a shooting range on the lower floor of the mosque, a training area, and shooting positions overlooking the forces and the area adjacent to the mosque. Dozens of bullet shells were located next to every window, left from the gunfire carried out the night before.

The Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque in Jenin:

During the same operational activity, an IAF aircraft identified a large number of armed terrorists firing at IDF soldiers using the mosque as cover.

The Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in Tulkarm:

During operational activity in Tulkarm, an IAF aircraft identified terrorists throwing explosive devices at IDF soldiers from the roof of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque.

"These are additional examples of how terrorists in Judea and Samaria cynically use the population and civilian institutions for terrorist activity," the IDF stressed. "These are blatant violations of international law, all aimed at harming Israeli civilians and security forces while also endangering and exploiting the Palestinian people."