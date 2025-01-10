Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday shared a video to his account on his social media platform X, in which he is seen discussing the war between Israel and Hamas.

“I mean, obviously you cannot have people who, if they want to slaughter everyone in Israel, you gotta stop that. Those people either need to be killed or incarcerated or they will simply try to kill more Israelis. This is what it amounts to,” Musk said of Hamas in the video.

“And they want to kill Americans too, by the way,” he continued. “Generally, Israel is referred to as the Little Satan, and America, we are the Big Satan. That’s what the Ayatollah calls us.”

Musk pointed out that “people are being taught to hate in Gaza from when they’re kids. Children are taught to hate, and that’s really the thing that needs to stop long term.”

In order for there to be long term peace, continued Musk, “You just cannot have the kids be taught to hate from the moment they can talk. That’s fundamental.”

“One has to do the difficult thing, which is to eliminate Hamas. I think also, going forward, anyone who is teaching hatred, in Gaza or elsewhere, they need to stop that. That can’t be acceptable. And we have to stop kids being taught to hate America in America.”

Musk also stressed the importance of economic prosperity in Gaza. “This is very difficult. Provided kids are not taught to hate, and there’s long term prosperity, I think there will be peace in Gaza.”