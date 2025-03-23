The Trump administration has announced that it plans to conduct lie detector tests on Pentagon officials after allegations have been revealed that information had been leaked from the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called for an investigation into "recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information."

At the same time, the DoD has maintained ambiguity regarding the leaked information and where the classified information came from.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump made it clear that his associate, billionaire Elon Musk, would not be briefed or exposed to plans regarding the possibility of a war between the US and China.

The comments come after reports that Musk will receive information about a hypothetical war with China, while he conducts major business with China.

In response to the report, published in the New York Times, Musk claimed that it was "pure propaganda" and called for legal action against the data leakers.

Trump made it clear during a conversation with reporters at the White House that he has no intention of exposing Musk to the information: " Elon has businesses in China, and he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that."

A spokesperson for The New York Times condemned the decision to investigate the leaks, saying the investigations were "designed to chill communication between journalists and their sources and undermine the ability of a free press to disclose vital information that might otherwise be withheld."