The Book of Genesis draws to a close with this week's Torah portion of Vayechi.

The patriarch Yaakov spends his happiest years reunited with Yosef in Egypt...but if father and son were so close, why is it that Yosef rarely saw his father, and why didn't Yosef ever spend any time alone with him?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman take a close look at these last, formative years in Egypt, shedding more light on the amazing Yosef, his children, his brothers...and things that can't be spoken of.

It's the end of the beginning, the era of the forefathers and the Book of Genesis, and the beginning of the end of life as we know it, as the dark clouds of Egyptian exile and servitude gather on the horizon.