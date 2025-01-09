First publication: Following the recommendation of officials from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the security detail for Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu has been raised to the highest level.

In the past week, threats against the minister have increased from the organization responsible for the attack near Funduq , in which three Israelis were murdered.

The "Galilee Forces" organization, a terrorist group operating in northern Samaria, recently published a video containing a direct threat to the life of Minister Eliyahu.

In the video, which was circulated on Palestinian Arab Telegram channels, members of the organization threaten the minister's life, while mentioning his personal details and place of residence. The group also mentions the name of the minister's wife in the video and includes explicit threats.

The threat referred to "lone wolves," a term referring to lone attackers acting without direct coordination with a terrorist organization, making it harder to thwart their actions in advance. The group refers to itself as "Israel's first nightmare."

Minister Amichai Eliyahu responded, "I trust the security forces who are doing their job in the best way, but I will not be deterred by threats. We will crush the terrorists into pieces. The spirit of the Jewish people is stronger than any evil directed at the people of Israel. Anyone who thinks their threats scare me is wrong. Their blood be on their heads, and just as we crush them in Gaza, we will crush them wherever they raise their heads. We will win."