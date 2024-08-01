The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) delivered updated instructions regarding the personal security details of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet ministers, amid preparations for an Iranian response to the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, as part of the instructions given to Netanyahu and the ministers, any participation by them in a mass event requires a protected, close and immediate space. At the same time, the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, issued a direct order stating that every tour conducted by the Prime Minister and the ministers requires his personal approval.

Amid the preparation for an Iranian response, Israeli embassies abroad were instructed to raise awareness and increase alertness to various threats. As part of these efforts, Israeli ambassadors and diplomatic representatives were asked to lower their profile, not to go to crowded places and not stand out. The concern is of an Iranian response against an Israeli or Jewish official abroad.

The defense establishment estimates that a response to the recent eliminations will come in the coming days and are preparing for many scenarios.

Senior officials in the defense establishment held discussions and situation assessments regarding the broad defense that Israel can provide on the side of the regional air defense alliance and the Americans' defense umbrella, as was seen in action on the night of the Iranian missile attack in April.

The report also said that messages had been sent through diplomatic channels to Lebanon and Tehran, stating that Israel is ready to go to the point of all-out war if the other side reacts in a way that will cause serious harm to the country.