The fatal accident on Saturday night on Route 40 near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel occurred after the driver, a 23-year-old from Hura, fell asleep at the wheel, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

As a result, the bus flipped over into a trench. The accident killed Liron Avitan, the son of the commander of the Southern Traffic Police Department, Deputy Commissioner Yosef Avitan, who arrived at the scene of the accident and learned that his son was killed.

Three others were moderately injured and nine were lightly injured.

The medics, who attended to the injured, reported: "The bus was lying on its left side and a man was trapped underneath it, unconscious, with no signs of life and with many severe bruises. We performed medical checks, but unfortunately, his injuries were serious and we had to pronounce him dead on site."