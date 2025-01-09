A new protest movement is making headway on Gaza's social media, aiming to battle the difficult living conditions in Gaza and Hamas' dictatorship.

Over the past few days, posts from the movement, "Demanding Respect" have been circulated, with Gaza residents speaking out publicly against Hamas, accusing the terror group of corruption and continued harm to the population, and calling for unity under a PLO leadership.

The movement published a call to action, writing: "We are sick of being pawns in the hands of a leadership disconnected from the people."

The activists are demanding that the residents be provided with water, electricity, and medicine, and reject projects which deepen the disconnect between Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

The protest, which is gaining traction on social media, calls for the public to go out and protest, despite the risk of harsh punishment from Hamas' security forces. The protest i expected to take place on January 14, and its organizers have promised "an event which cannot be ignored."