The Nitzanei Oz school today eulogized alumnus First Sergeant Kenew Kasa, 22, of Beit Shemesh, who was killed in action yesterday by an antitank explosive trap in the Gaza Strip.

Noa Navon, Kasa's teacher, eulogized him on Facebook: "He was a beloved student. I have been sitting for a long time and crying over your passing, unable to calm down. I am debating whether to go for a moment to your parents who live in close proximity to my home, to hug them and cry with them. And I cannot find the strength. What rare parents, devoted parents not to be seen every day."

She spoke of the boy he had been: "A magic child, sweet, a good friend with a twinkle in his eye and a winning smile. The sharpest, funniest, the most alive of all, how can I write of you that you are already dead?"

Zuri Azran, the school principal, was interviewed on Kan Reshet Bet and spoke of the man he was: "Kasa was a rascal, we had many talks. He kept it secret though. His parents always supported and pushed him. It was a pleasure to meet them."

Two additional soldiers were killed in the same engagement, Staff Sergeant Nevo Fisher, aged 20, from Bruchin, a tank commander, and Staff Sergeant Matityahu Ya’akov Perel, aged 22, from Bet El. All served in the 46th Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Trails" Brigade.

During the Nahal Brigade's operation in Beit Hanoun, a tank from the 401st Armored Brigade was hit by a powerful mine buried underground. Three other soldiers were wounded in the incident, one of them seriously.

Fisher left behind him parents, Yaron and Ayelet, and three brothers and sisters. He grew up in Bruchin and his parents are among the founders of the town.

Perel studied in the yeshiva high school in Elon Moreh and then continued to Yeshivat Har Etzion. He enlisted at the end of his third year of study in the armored corps, and was due to be discharged soon. During the war he was wounded, overcame his injury and recovered, and returned to the battlefield. He left behind his parents Avraham and Leah, and 12 brothers and sisters.