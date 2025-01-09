Defense Minister Israel Katz recently held a meeting with other cabinet officials to discuss development in Syria, with emphasis on Turkish involvement.

According to Israel Hayom, Cabinet member Eli Cohen proposed promoting an international conference on Syria. The conference would give the option to reshape Syria's borders in light of the fall of the Assad regime.

Such a conference cause also conceivably results in Syria being dissolved into smaller provinces divided between the different ethnic groups in the country, allowing each a degree of security and self-governance.

Security officials say that Israel has no intention of settling in Syria but will not withdraw it's troops until an agreement has been reached that does not threaten Israel's security. Thus far, no proposal has satisfied this requirement.