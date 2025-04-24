Syria's new leader is interested in joining the Abraham Accords, US Congressman Cory Mills said.

According to a Bloomberg report, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, expressed willingness in principle to join the Accords, if they take place under "the right conditions."

Those conditions would include the removal of economic sanctions on Syria, as well as a peace agreement between Syria and Israel. But al-Sharaa is open to addressing US concerns, Mills added.

Mills told al-Sharaa that all chemical weapons left over from former Syrian President Bashaar al-Assad's regime must be destroyed, and Syria must coordinate on counterterror initiatives, including with US allies. He also said that Syria needs to demonstrate how it plans to deal with foreign fighters in the country and provide appropriate assurances to Israel.

Mills also told Bloomberg that he will deliver a letter from al-Sharaa to US President Donald Trump.

He said that he spoke both with al-Sharaa and with Syria's Foreign Minister, and that he is "cautiously optimistic" and seeking to "maintain open dialogue."

Bloomberg sought but did not immediately receive comment from an adviser to al-Sharaa, as well as the White House.