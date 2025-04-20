הרמטכ"ל אייל זמיר בסוריה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and situational assessment in Syria, along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli, and additional senior commanders.

The Chief of Staff spoke with the commanders and soldiers operating in the field and approved the operational plans moving forward, both for defense and offense.

“This area is a vital area. We entered it following the collapse of Syria, and that’s why we are holding key positions and are on the front lines, to defend ourselves in the best possible way. From this location, you can see all those positioned along this ridge — it’s a strategic point. We don’t know how things will develop here, but our presence has significant security importance," Zamir stated.

He added: "IDF troops will continue to operate in the security area and protect the residents from any threat.”