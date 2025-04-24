חיילי צה"ל בגזרות השונות עומדים בצפירה דובר צה"ל

Holocaust Remembrance Day was also observed on Thursday in the IDF's various theaters of operation, including the Gaza Strip, the Syrian border, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria.

As the memorial sirens sounded, the soldiers observed a moment of silence in memory of the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust.

During ceremonies held by the various units, the commanders delivered speeches in memory of the victims, honored the survivors, and led discussions about the significance of remembrance during the ongoing war.

credit: דובר צה"ל

