The Eaton Fire, which is burning in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County in Southern California, has now claimed five lives as it continues to rage, KTLA-TV reported on Wednesday.

The wildfire ignited around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and spread rapidly overnight, fueled by Santa Ana winds reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three additional fatalities had been reported, bringing the death toll to five.

Officials also stated that numerous homes and businesses have been destroyed, though the exact number remains unclear.

The Eaton Fire is one of four active wildfires in Los Angeles County , all intensified by the strong, dry winds.

As of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, the fire had scorched 10,600 acres with no containment reported, according to KTLA.

Over 700 firefighters are currently engaged in battling the blaze, supported by nine hand crews, 79 fire engines, and eight water tenders.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna described the situation as “very fluid,” emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the fire’s spread.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell echoed this sentiment, calling the region’s weather conditions “unprecedented and unpredictable.”

Firefighting efforts are being led by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, in collaboration with the US Forest Service and the Pasadena Fire Department.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, comply with evacuation orders, and avoid non-essential travel to allow emergency crews better access to impacted areas. Schools in San Gabriel Valley and Glendale have been closed for the remainder of the week as a precaution.

The cause of the Eaton Fire remains under investigation.